In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid was seen breaking down and shedding tears after he was super miffed with co-contestant Bebika Dhurve constantly targeting him. However, he was calmed down by fellow inmates on the show. FYI, Bebika and Jad are not on good terms, as they are always seen locking horns and talking ill about each other. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Is Fan of Pooja Bhatt, Lauds Her Over Criticising Jad Hadid for Calling Akanksha Puri 'Bad Kisser'.

Jad Hadid Wants to Quit Bigg Boss:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)