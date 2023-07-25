Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few weeks away from its finale! Recently, during an angel-devil task, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve had a huge fight. It so happened that during a task, Bebika pushed Manisha badly which made the latter cry. It was Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who came to Manisha's rescue and calmed her down. Even after the same, 'devil' Bebika kept saying that Manisha is fake. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Demands to Leave the Show Because of Bebika Dhurve (View Pics).

Kuch log jo bhi bole but mujhe toh yahi jodi chahiye 🤌🏻🥺💗<3The way Abhishek calm down #ManishaRani by hugging her shows their purity in their best friend relation between them #Elvish also hold her before her tears comes out #BiggBossOtt2 #abhisha #BbOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/mLRlzYpc5J — AbhiSha (@Maiena11) July 24, 2023

