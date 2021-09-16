Neha Bhasin is the latest Bigg Boss OTT to get eliminated from the reality show in midnight eviction. The singer was unable to make it to the top five and was in the bottom along with Raqesh Bapat. With this, the top five finalists of the show are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Raqesh.

Check It Out:

