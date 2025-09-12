The “Thumak Thumak” trend on Neha Bhasin’s song “Jutti Meri Jandiye,” is showing no signs of slowing down. Social media users are witnessing a creative spin on the viral dance. But an adorable video featuring school kids won hearts, including the singer’s, like never before. The video showed a Sikkim teacher beginning with the dance trend, slowly moving away from the frame as her students entered one after another with the “Thumak Thumak” song. The kids flaunt their coordinated thumaks, adorable smiles and undeniable excitement. The wholesome video grows toward the end when another joins the fun and soon, everyone is dancing together. The video went viral, getting love even from the singer herself, who commented 'awww' on the Instagram reel. ‘Jutti Meri’ Song Meaning: Neha Bhasin’s Folk Tale ‘Jutti Meri Jandiye’ Lyrics Take Over the Internet.

Cutest ‘Thumak Thumak’ Instagram Reel Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Doma (@karmadoma_15)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

