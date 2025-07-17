Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh is now a proud dad. He announced the birth of his baby boy on July 1st and has now revealed the name, Azlaan. The name means ‘Brave Lion’ and Adnaan shared this special moment in an interview with Awesome TV. He said that when his wife Ayesha was just five months pregnant, he had a strong feeling it would be a boy. Driven by that instinct and his admiration for lions, he chose the name Azlaan. Also the names of father and son, Adnaan and Azlaan rhyme too, making it extra special for him. Fans are loving this heartfelt new chapter in Adnaan’s life. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Fame Adnaan Shaikh and Wife Ayesha Welcome Baby Boy, Share Joyful News With Fans on Social Media (See Post)

Adnaan Shaikh Revels Baby Boy’s Name – See Post

