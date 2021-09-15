Bingo Hell trailer is out! Helmed by Gigi Saul Guerrero , the story revolves around a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be reestablished. And. their leader, Lupita, who keeps them together as a community and a family. Their struggle to save their beloved Bingo hall, as it is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself. The flick is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 1.

Watch the Trailer Below:

