Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser is out! The four thrilling horror stories under the banner presents two double features with chilling twists. Gigi Saul Guerrero's Bingo Hell and Maritte Lee Go's Black as Night will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, Ryan Zaragoza's Madres and Axelle Carolyn's The Manor will stream from October 8. The first part of this anthology was debuted in October last year, which included The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye and Nocturne.

Watch the Trailer Below:

