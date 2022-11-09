Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in the lead, the thriller has received mixed response from critics. While the performances have turned out to be likable, the predictable plot was a letdown for many. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen’s Amazon Prime Series Promises a Gritty and Suspenseful Drama (Watch Video).

NTDV – Season 2 plays out in the manner of a routine revenge drama. The befuddling psycho-babble of Season 1 gives way to a more straightforward good-versus-evil confrontation that pans out in the context of the protagonist's moral duality as well as in the real world where law enforcers are out to nab the deviant.

Times of India – Abhishek Bachchan delivers a power-packed performance, and since J does not have the mask on this time round, one can witness the actor’s prowess.

The Indian Express – The Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer fails to raise any feeling of dread, or fear and is saddled with all kinds of unbelievable elements and twists.

Koimoi – Another season, yet so dull, Abhishek Bachchan starrer needs a revamp of top order if it wants to be a game changer.

India Today – The performances in the series are good. Abhishek Bachchan is impressive with his switches, and expresses his emotions with his body language.

The Quint – Both Bachchan and Menen play their roles with ease and expertise but are bogged down by shoddy and unbelievable writing.

