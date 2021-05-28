Rupert Evans, Harry from Charmed, is the new addition to Netflix period drama Bridgerton in its second season. He plays Edmund Bridgerton. He is married to Violet Bridgerton and is a doting husband and father. Evans plays the role of a mentor quite well as we saw in Charmed. In this show, he will be the friend, philosopher and guide for his son Anthony.

Check out Bridgerton's new cast member announcement

My sole focus, all my energy, is going into growing my sideburns... #BridgertonDaddy #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/1GKk7Y1G53 — Rupert Evans (@rupert_evans) May 28, 2021

