Helly Shah gets papped at the Mumbai Airport as she jetted off for Cannes Film Festival 2022. The TV actress was seen sporting a smart and stylish co-ord set paired with white sneakers. This is the first time Helly will be attending the gala event. Her smile in all of the clicks prove that she's super excited with her trip to Cannes, French Riviera. Cannes Film Festival 2022 will begin on May 17 and will conclude on May 28. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Venue, Event Details, Awards - All You Need To Know About the 75th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Pretty!

Helly Shah (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Simple And Beautiful!

Helly Shah (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)