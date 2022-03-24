Earlier called the International Film Festival, Festival de Cannes is an annual film fest that is held in Cannes, a city located in the French Riviera. The Cannes Film Festival 2022 will begin on Tuesday, May 17, and will culminate on Saturday, May 28. The twelve-day-long fest is attended by different filmmakers, movie enthusiasts, studio executives, and star-gazers. The event was first held in 1946 and now it has become a major platform wherein various film producers and directors exchange their ideas, opinions, view films, and docudramas, and sign contracts. The pinnacle of all the movie events, the Cannes Film Festival previews a plethora of latest films and new documentaries from across the world. Oscars 2022 Live Streaming, Date & Time: Here’s When and Where to Watch the 94th Academy Awards!

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Venue And Event Details

This year it's the 75th edition of the Festival de Cannes that will take place at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The primary motive of the event is to hunt for talents and promising directors from across the globe. The Cannes Film Festival celebrates cinema at an international level by boosting the entertainment industry, analyzing and working on different film portfolios, and serving to highlight the dynamics of movie creation. It's been seventy years since the Festival de Cannes has been celebrating cinema. Over the time period, the Association Française du Festival International du Film has been able to change whilst keeping the essence of the Festival.

The Board of the film event is composed of authorities of the world of cinema, as well as of public authorities who subsidize the fest. The film fest also gives a platform to all cinema enthusiasts and film lovers to participate and attend numerous exhibitions, tributes, and masterclasses. The fest also focuses on the personal works of different promising directors by organising special screenings. Cannes de Festival also has awards for short films given by the jury. In a nutshell, the fest has designed many initiatives and programs which promote new talents and ideas.

