Cartoon Network, the popular children's animated channel, is not going anywhere. Well, at least that's what its Twitter handle wants us to believe, and we want to. The channel just put out a tweet that it is not dead and it is not going anywhere. It also wrote, 'We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons'. Is Cartoon Network Shutting Down? Fans Worried After Channel's Merger With Warner Bros Animation and Trend #RIPCartoonNetwork.

View the Tweet:

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like 👁️👄👁️ — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

BTW, this was a 30 Day Celebration Video Channel Put Up a Few Days Back!

