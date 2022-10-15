Cartoon Network which was founded on October 1, 1992 is not shutting down! Yes, the channel just dismissed the rumours of their closure after being in the biz for 30 years. As soon as this news was out, fans of CN expressed their joy on the micro-blogging site. Check out netizens' reaction to the great news below. Cartoon Network Just Shut Down Rumours of the Channel Closing; Tweets, ‘We’re Not Dead, We’re Just Turning 30’!

This is such beautiful news to read on a Friday evening! #CartoonNetwork https://t.co/AGODnnTygk — o_GEIST_o the Friendly Ghost! (@TheFirstGeist) October 15, 2022

I always knew Cartoon Network wasn't going anywhere. I mean, duh, the name still says so on TV Channels, apps and social medias. I still like to work there through and through ❤ ⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛📺 🎊⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜🎨 pic.twitter.com/HqUmnkrPPf — 🎃👹Arman-ster House Waggoner🏚😱 (@arman_waggoner) October 14, 2022

Glad to hear it isn’t doom and gloom like a certain site made it out to be. CN and it’s programs have alway meant a lot to me. I hope that even after I’m long gone, future generations can still enjoy Cartoon Network, no matter what medium it evolves into — Arty the Gothtober 🅱unBoi 🎃 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) October 14, 2022

