Cartoon Network which was founded on October 1, 1992 is not shutting down! Yes, the channel just dismissed the rumours of their closure after being in the biz for 30 years. As soon as this news was out, fans of CN expressed their joy on the micro-blogging site. Check out netizens' reaction to the great news below. Cartoon Network Just Shut Down Rumours of the Channel Closing; Tweets, ‘We’re Not Dead, We’re Just Turning 30’!

So True

Haha

Indeed

Yus

Yay

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)