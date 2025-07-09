Samsung has partnered with Warner Bros. and DC Studios to celebrate the upcoming 'Superman' movie. The Superman 2025 movie, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, will be released globally on July 11, 2025. Samsung said it would offer fans new ways to have a 'Super Big' Superman experience. The initiative includes Superman-themed video content and digital and in-person activations across the Samsung platform. The company said fans would get limited-edition digital artworks from DC Comics via Samsung Art Store. In major Asian malls, fans can explore photo booths, pop-up displays, and product demos. London will host Daily Planet-style kiosks at spots like The Shard and King's Cross. A global social media challenge offers prizes, including a 98″ Samsung TV, blending digital and real-world experiences. Moto G96 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About New Motorola G Series Smartphone Launched in India.

