Star Bharat's Channa Mereya seems ready to put their lead couple, Aditya and Ginny's relationship in focus, especially after winding up the track involving vamp, Sam/Simranpreet at least for now. After airing Channa Mereya's 50th episode, the precap video showed Aditya Raj Singh (Karan Wahi) and Ginny (Niyati Fatnani) from their suhag raat aka first wedding night. However, the duo seems to be indulged in major nok jhok much to the excitement of GiTya fans! Check out Channa Mereya upcoming spoiler.

Channa Mereya Upcoming Spoiler: Watch Precap Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)