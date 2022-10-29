Jemimah Rodrigues showed her guitar as well as singing skills as she sang 'Channa Mereya' with her teammates from Melbourne Stars. In a video that she shared on Twitter, the Indian women's team batter sang the popular Bollywood song with her teammates, who too seemed to enjoy singing along as the team was travelling.

Jemimah Rodrigues Sings, 'Channa Mereya' with Melbourne Stars Teammates:

Went a lil Desi with the Stars 🥰 How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩#ChannaMereya Also such a good win today!! We keep going 💚 @StarsBBL #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/0sF6iEMbnB — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 29, 2022

