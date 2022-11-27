On November 27, Chetan Bhagat issued an official statement after Urfi Javed called the author a' pervert' and told him to 'stop promoting rape culture'. FYI, the war between the two started post Bhagat took Javed's name at an event and said she's 'distracting youth' with her bold pics on Instagram. Now, Chetan's latest statement comes in after Urfi shared screenshots of his alleged chats with multiple women during the #MeToo movement. Chetan Bhagat Claims Youth Sees Uorfi Javed's Pictures When They are in Bed; Actress Slams Author on Insta for Promoting Rape Culture (Watch Video).

Chetan Bhagat's Statement:

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

Chetan Bhagat's Alleged Chats:

Urfi javed called out chetan Bhagat who is a known predator. pic.twitter.com/Ij2YDXPg0s — Julliette (@morebayleaf) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)