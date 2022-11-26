Chetan Bhagat recently attended Aaj Tak's interactive media session where he talked on social media addiction. The author dragged Uorfi Javed into it by saying "There are Indian soldiers who are at the border protecting the nation. And here our youth is getting into bed and gawking at Uorfi Javed’s photos." The actress penned an open not to slam the author and said his mindset prmotes rape culture. Urfi Javed’s Most Bizarre DIY Outfits From Inanimate Objects: From Bold Glass Dress to Skirts Made of Watches, Times When Uorfi Made Fans Go ‘Whaaat?!’

This Is What Chetan Bhagat Said!

Uorfi Javed Slams Chetan Bhagat

Uorfi Javed Slams Chetan Bhagat(Photo Credits: Instagram)

