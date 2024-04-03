Nushrratt Bharuccha showcases her confident and stylish demeanour in an all-black ensemble, wearing a sleeveless black body-hugging top with black cargo pants. To add more flair, she opts for black shades. With a subtle hint of edginess, Nushrratt exudes a confident aura, making a statement with her fashion choices. She shares two mirror selfies with a quirky caption, ''Mirror Mirror on the Wall.. who is the badass of them all''. Nushrratt Bharuccha Rocks a Thigh-High Slit Sophisticated Black Dress and Purple Short Cape (View Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Badass In This Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

