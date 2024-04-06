Prepare to be amazed as Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils her very own ‘Shoe Factory’! Well, not exactly a physical space, but the Bollywood actress has graciously offered her fans a sneak peek into her extensive shoe collection on social media. From elegant stilettos to trendy sneakers, her collection boasts a mesmerising array of sleek designs and vibrant colours that are sure to leave fans speechless. Hot Pink Shoes Are a Big Hit Among Celebs From Kylie Jenner to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Hina Khan! View Pics.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ‘Shoe Factory’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

The Stunning Collections

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)