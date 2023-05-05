Priyanka Chopra's latest release Citadel might have garnered mixed reactions from critics, but the actress' work is being admired by many. Having said that, with episode 3 of the show out last night, viewers are going gaga over PeeCee's extra hot lovemaking scene with Richard Madden. The said scene sees Chopra over Madden kissing and going wild with him on bed. We also get to see the two almost nude in the clip. Check out the viral video below. Citadel Review: Early Reactions Call Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's Spy Thriller a 'Spectacle' and an 'Adrenaline-Filled' Ride.

Watch Priyanka Chopra's Lovemaking Scene from Ciatdel:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)