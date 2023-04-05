The first reactions for Citadel are in and it looks like Amazon Prime Video has a charmer on their hands. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series is being praised for its action and scope. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in particular is being praised for her scenes and acting. while the story is being called an "adrenaline-filled ride" as well. Here are some of the reactions from the premiere of the series. Citadel Trailer: Sizzling Chemistry Between Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Is Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Excited!

Thoughts from #Citadel premiere: Have missed seeing @priyankachopra lead a big-scale entertainer. PC in action is ferocious yet hot! If this doesn't get @_richardmadden a Bond gig, I'd be surprised. He's just so smooth! Excited!#CitadelOnPrime #PriyankaChopra #RichardMadden pic.twitter.com/nIZjtWMVJW — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) April 5, 2023

Hot Stuff!

Had the privilege of being the first in the world to see #Citadel & what an adrenaline filled ride it was!! So proud of our girl for always pushing the limits @priyankachopra ..She kicks ass, literally! And the lovely #RichardMadden ..Hot stuff!! Am hooked!! @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/jkV6e0KtNA — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 5, 2023

Spectacle!

Watched 2 episodes of #Citadel at Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai! And must say, can't wait to watch the full series on @PrimeVideoIN on 28th April. This one is a spectacle.💫 high on thrill & action.. sizzling chemistry ❣️ @priyankachopra @_richardmadden #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/7S2lgr3iW9 — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) April 5, 2023

Mindblown!

An Adrenaline Rush!

#Citadel is an adrenaline rush experience with action-packed stylized action sequences, complex storyline, solid twists & impeccable emotions#PriyankaChopraJonas & #RichardMadden are 👌🔥🔥their swag add 💪💪💪 to the gripping show#CitadelOnPrime #CitadelPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/BGPM8XKYTB — Ganesh Aaglave (@ganeshaaglave17) April 5, 2023

