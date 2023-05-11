City of Dreams Season 3 trailer is out! And as expected, the Hindi web series' upcoming season looks more twisted, more deadly and full of political games. Going by the glimpse, Marathi stars Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni are serving phenomenal acting in this political drama. Question remains who will win the race? City of Dreams 3: Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar's Disney+ Hotstar Show to Return With a New Season.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)