Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced the third season of popular series "City Of Dreams".

In a press release, the streamer said the new chapter of the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed show will debut on its platform soon.

"City of Dreams" follows the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

The show's first season came out in May 2019, followed by the sophomore installment in July 2021.

It features an ensemble cast of Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

"'City of Dreams' season one and two were loved and appreciated by the audience, this set the bar high for season three. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession.

"Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, City Of Dreams season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics," Kukunoor said in a statement.

"City of Dreams" is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies. PTI

