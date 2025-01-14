Film and television actor Sachin Pilgaonkar recently took to social media to alert their fans about scams involving him and his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar. Sachin shared a message on Instagram stories urging people to be cautious of fraudsters impersonating as manager associated with them and demanding money for alleged work opportunities. He emphasised the importance of staying vigilant and verifying any such offers before taking action. Sachin warned his followers to be aware of fake messages and scams circulating online, advising them not to be deceived without proper verification. ‘Tu Tu Main Main’: Sachin Pilgaonkar Expresses Desire To Bring Iconic 90s Show to Digital Platforms.

Sachin Pilgaonkar Warns Fans About Scam in His Name

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

