Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her television debut as a judge on the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The makers of the show released a promo of the show that sees the actress grooving to Bollywood tunes and later gets joined by choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Tara Sutaria Poses With Kapoor Family Featuring Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor in This Recent Get-Together Picture.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)