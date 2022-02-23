Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Tara Sutaria was recently spotted having a gala time with the Kapoors.

On Tuesday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a family visual featuring her cousin Aadar Jain's girlfriend Tara and other family members like Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan, Rima Jain and Aadar Jain.

While sharing the picture, she wrote "Ma familiar" along with a red heart emoji.

Kareena has shared more visuals from the family bash with her sister Karisma and cousin Riddhima Kapoor.

Riddhima, Karisma, and Neetu Kapoor also flooded their Instagram handles with visuals from the family dinner.

Tara and Aadar have been dating each other for a long time.

Speaking about Tara's work projects, she will be seen in the project 'Heropanti 2' alongside actor Tiger Shroff. They also worked together in the movie 'Student of the year 2'. On the other hand, Aadar was last seen in 'Hello Charlie'. (ANI)

