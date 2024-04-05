Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their daughter Lianna’s second birthday in style. The couple marked the special occasion with a lively poolside party filled with joy and laughter. Surrounded by family, this birthday celebration of the couple’s elder daughter looked super fun. Debina shared a series of pictures, showcasing poolside fun, family moments and baby Lianna cutting her birthday cake and more. The happy mommy captioned the post as, “03/04/2024 My Lianna Day, looked like this.” Debina Bonnerjee Leaves Social Media Users Stunned With Her Epic Transformation Pics; Netizens Ask ‘Itna Weight Loss Kaisa Kiya?’.

Lianna’s Second Birthday Celebration

