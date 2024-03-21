Debina Bonnerjee is widely recognised for her roles in Tamil and Hindi television shows. The actress welcomed two baby girls with husband Gurmeet Choudhary in 2022. Lianna was born in April 2022, followed by the arrival of their second child, Divisha, in November 2022. Debina has regularly shared pictures and videos since the birth of their daughters, capturing various celebrations, outings and social gatherings. However, the actress had not previously showcased anything related to her postpartum fitness regime. Therefore, her latest pictures, revealing her remarkable transformation, have left social media users stunned. Debina Bonnerjee Twins With Daughters Lianna and Divisha on Mahalaya 2023 (View Pics).

On March 20, 2024, actress and mother of two girls, Debina Bonnerjee, shared a series of pictures on Instagram showcasing her curves. She looked stunning in a grey shimmery saree with a matching blouse, exuding elegance. Completing her ethnic look with stunning jewellery and chic makeup, she let her tresses down. Alongside the pictures, Debina captioned her post, “Embracing every curve, every milestone. Confidence blooms as I celebrate my journey, draped in elegance, reclaiming my shape, and reveling in self-celebration.” Debina’s transformation has sparked curiosity among netizens about her significant weight loss. One user asked, ‘itna weight loss kaisa kiya (How did you achieve such weight loss?)’, while another inquired about her diet plan, saying, ‘Plz aap Apni diet bataiya (Please share your diet)’. Debina Bonnerjee ‘Feels Blessed’ After Visiting Ayodhya with Husband Gurmeet Choudhary for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (See Pics).

Debina Bonnerjee New Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debinna Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Netizens’ Comments On Actress’ Photos

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@debinabon)

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@debinabon)

Several actresses have successfully achieved significant weight loss after giving birth, serving as inspiration for millions of women. Alia Bhatt, Bharti Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchantt and Charu Asopa are among those who have left a lasting impact with their post-delivery transformations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).