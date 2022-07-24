TV actor Deepesh Bhan, who appeared in serials like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and FIR, died on July 23 in Mumbai due to brain hemorrhage. He collapsed while playing cricket and later was declared dead by the hospital. As soon as this sad piece of news was out, the industry mourned the loss. Now, Bhan's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Saumya Tandon who played the role of Anita Narayan also remembered him on social media in a heart-wrenching note. " Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you," a part of her caption reads. Deepesh Bhan Dies at 41, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Had Collapsed While Playing Cricket.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

