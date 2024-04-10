A viral video on social media shows a woman performing the "aarti" of a police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The 1-minute 29-second video clip shows Anuradha Soni, her husband, and two children arriving at the police station with an "aarti" thali. As the video moves further, the woman is seen performing the "aarti" of the officer-in-charge. It is alleged that the woman took this step after being tired of the police's inaction in a theft case. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Kotwali police station in Rewa. The woman's husband also alleges a delay in filing an FIR in the video. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrashed, Stripped and Paraded Naked During Holi Celebrations in Indore, Four Women Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Performs 'Aarti' of Police Officer

पुलिस की आरती! पीड़ित परिवार ने दुखी होकर उतारी आरती. मामला MP के रीवा सिटी कोतवाली का है. यहां पुलिस की कार्रवाई से तंग आकर अनुराधा सोनी अपने पति व दो छोटे बच्चों के साथ थाने पहुंची और थाना प्रभारी की आरती उतारने लगी.दरअसल पीड़िता चोरी के मामले में पुलिस की ढुल मूल कार्यशैली… pic.twitter.com/Na6JTt9Oqh — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 10, 2024

