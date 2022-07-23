Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan who use to play the character of Malkhan in the & TV show is no more. The actor collapsed while playing cricket in the morning and was rushed to the doctor. The actor's fellow co-stars have paid condolences on his demise. Jak Knight Dies At 28: Popular Stand-Up Comedian Was Known For His Works In Bust Down, Big Mouth And More.

Deepesh Bhan No More

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

