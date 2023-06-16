Do Chutki Sindoor sees Radhika Muthukumar returning once again on the television screen. She is best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. The show also stars Jyoti Gauba who will play a negative role, along with Shubam Dipta and Srishti Singh. Jay Zaveri, known for Sony TV's Appnapan- Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, has bagged the role of the father in Do Chutki Sindoor. Laal Banarasi: From the Cast to Telecast Date and Time - All You Need to Know About Nazara's New Offering!

Watch Trailer of Do Chutki Sindoor:

