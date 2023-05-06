IN10 Media's Nazara TV is all set to introduce a new show for its Hindi viewers which will surely keep them glued to their television set. Titled Laal Banarasi, the serial is all set to release on the entertainment channel this May. If you are someone who are into fictional daily soaps, Nazara's latest offering will entertain you to the 't'. The show is produced by Parth Productions and has high expectations attached to it, owing to its stellar starcast. Just in case, you want to know all things about Laal Banarasi, fret not, as we have got you covered. Read on. IN10 Media Network Launches Second Hindi GEC – Nazara.

Cast

Popular television star Savi Thakur will essay the role of Garv Aggrawal in Laal Banarasi, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi will debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Veteran star Narayani Shastri will also be seen in the show, playing the character of Shakuntala Devi.

Plot

Set in the holy city of Benaras, Nazara’s show Laal Banarasi explores the captivating story of Gauri, a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character.

Watch Laal Banarasi Trailer:

Telecast Date and Time

Laal Banarasi will premiere on May 9 and will air every Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST only on Nazara TV.

For the unaware, banarasi silk sarees is famous worldwide for their fine weave. Despite their artistry being celebrated all around the globe, the members of this community are underpaid by traders, leading to a bleak reality for many. But what happens when a girl from the community rises against them for the respect and fame they deserve? The show Laal Banarasi highlights this story in quite an entertaining way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).