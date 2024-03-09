Social media influencer Sagar Thakur, aka Real Maxtern, reportedly faced an assault allegedly from YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group of 10 others amidst an ongoing online feud. Thakur, aged 25, suffered minor injuries during the altercation, prompting calls for legal action under section 307. Now, Elvish has alleged that Thakur made threats against his family, prompting him to share his version of events and elaborate on the factors that led to his outburst, including the reasons behind his decision to slap the social media influencer. YouTube, also called Thakur 'two-faced', has asked Haryana authorities to investigate the matter. Elvish Yadav Controversy: Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Demands Murder Charges Against The YouTuber in FIR Following Assault Allegations, Urges Haryana Authorities to Act (Watch Video).