Social media influencer Sagar Thakur, aka Real Maxtern, reportedly faced an assault allegedly from YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group of 10 others amidst an ongoing online feud. Thakur, aged 25, suffered minor injuries during the altercation, prompting calls for legal action under section 307. Now, Elvish has alleged that Thakur made threats against his family, prompting him to share his version of events and elaborate on the factors that led to his outburst, including the reasons behind his decision to slap the social media influencer. YouTube, also called Thakur 'two-faced', has asked Haryana authorities to investigate the matter. Elvish Yadav Controversy: Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Demands Murder Charges Against The YouTuber in FIR Following Assault Allegations, Urges Haryana Authorities to Act (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav's Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)