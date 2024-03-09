In a recent development, social media influencer Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, has made alarming allegations against fellow content creator Elvish Yadav. He claims to have been brutally attacked and assaulted by Yadav, who allegedly issued death threats openly. Despite presenting compelling evidence of attempted murder, Maxtern seems to be disappointed by the inclusion of bailable sections, specifically IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506, in the filed FIR. This decision has raised questions about the absence of murder charges and concerns about potential interference in the legal process. He shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a direct appeal to Haryana authorities, " I request @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @anilvijminister @mlkhattar to register an FIR against Elvish with a non-bailable section for attempt to murder and #ArrestElvishYadav. If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable." Elvish Yadav Faces FIR for Beating Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Amid ISPL 2024 Controversy.

Watch Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern's Video:

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

