In a shocking incident in Haryana, three masked miscreants opened fire outside YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram's Sector 57 this morning, August 17. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at around 5:30 AM. "More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said. A video surfaced online shows the walls and doors of Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence being damaged by bullets. Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against YouTuber in Rave Party Case.

Shot Fired at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

Gurugram, Haryana: Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time… — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Police at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

3-4 Rounds Fired At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence, Police On The Spot#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/iikNSKka4p — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) August 17, 2025

Miscreants Opened Fire Outside Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)