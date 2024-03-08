In Gurgaon, a social media influencer, Sagar Thakur aka Real Maxtern, was reportedly attacked by YouTuber Elvish Yadav and 10 others over online rivalry. Thakur, 25, sustained minor injuries in the assault. The FIR against Yadav includes charges under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, and 506. Thakur claimed the attack followed months of online hate spread by Elvish's fan pages. Police noted their YouTube rivalry and ongoing social media spats. A recent video footage shows Yadav and his group assaulting Thakur. For the unversed, Sagar Thakur mocked Elvish's association with Munawar Faruqui at ISPL 2024, angering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Was Elvish Yadav Caught on Camera Beating Up 'Real Maxtern'? This Leaked Undated Viral Clip Claims So! (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Faces FIR For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

🚨 Police have registered FIR under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, and 506 against #ElvishYadav Police said Thakur’s medico-legal test report was taken and he sustained four minor injuries in the incident. In FIR, Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) alleged, "Over the last few months, Elvish… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 8, 2024

Elvish Yadav And His Men Beating Sagar Thakur

Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night:pic.twitter.com/IJUNVlPErQ https://t.co/rFBSfK1Vgw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

