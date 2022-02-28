Euphoria just had its finale for season two drop, and fans are going crazy over the events that unfolded. We must mention that spoilers will be present in this article, so read this after you watched the episode. The episode featured a really emotional scene between Fez and Ashtray that tug at fans heartstrings, and one between Maddy and Cassie that had fans cheering. With that being said, here are the fan reactions to the finale of Euphoria Season Two.

Check Out The Posts Below:

AND MADDY AINT LOSE A SINGLE NAIL FROM THAT FIGHT AFTER DRAGGING CASSIE #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/JD2HlQOmaI — strawberry (@strawbe10764842) February 28, 2022

me watching that ash and fez scene #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/LpdYiFRVnq — valeria (@yoamospiderman) February 28, 2022

fez putting all his effort into his lexi card just for it to be left there #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/S3Mjsc6yJZ — hD (@hk111724) February 28, 2022

Anyone else just sat looking at the screen like this after that episode? #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/nVN4ajeqax — Future Queen of Somewhere (@elliecrowtherrr) February 28, 2022

Can we just give a standing ovation and round of applause for Javon Walton, the actor that plays Ashtray on #EuphoriaHBOMax! I don’t recall him saying one word in the finale. He perfectly delivered that character throughout 2 seasons with limited dialogue. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y6pt85lVg9 — Courtney Elaine (@theCEbrand) February 28, 2022

that slap that maddy gave cassie satisfied me in ways i couldn’t explain. #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/BaCcp4wEVY — lolthatsari (@lolthatsari) February 28, 2022

