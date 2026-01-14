Hollywood actors Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi sparked major dating buzz after several videos of them interacting at the Golden Globes 2026 went viral on the internet. In the videos, the Frankenstein actor and the Ballerina actress were seen indulging in a deep conversation during the award show, which took place on January 11, 2026 (US time) in Beverly Hills, California. The duo were also seen holding hands and sharing a loud laugh, sparking discussions on social media about a possible relationship. This flirty exchange comes just months after Ana got separated from Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas SPLIT After Less Than 9 Months of Romance Amid Space Wedding Buzz? Here’s What We Know.

Jacob Elordi Seen Holding Hands with Ana de Armas at Golden Globes 2026 Appearance – Watch Video)

ana de armas and jacob elordi chatting at the 2026 golden globe awards pic.twitter.com/d2E4OoVaW6 — best of ana de armas (@anadearmasdaily) January 12, 2026

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