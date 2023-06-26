Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take leap soon, with Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's love story coming to an end. Now, the makers of the show have already dropped new promo featuring Rekha who talks about respect in a relationship and also introduces Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh as the new faces of GHKKPM. The new season is said to air from June 28 at 8PM IST on weekdays. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha to Reportedly Make a Special Appearance on Star Plus' Hit Show – Here's Why.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo:

