Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is all set for a leap, will see Rekha making a special appearance. Reportedly, the veteran star will be introducing the new leads of GHKKPM namely Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. The daily soap stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora playing key roles right now, who are said to quit the show soon. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi Confirms Quitting the Popular Star Plus Show.

Rekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

