Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus has been showcasing a drama around Pakhi’s surrogacy and is subject to severe bashing on social media. Netizens have been calling the show illogical and more than that a law breaker as the lead protagonist of the show, Virat plays an IPS officer and has been encouraging illegal things in his own house. There will soon be a drama showcased where Pakhi will be arrested. Fans of the show are trolling Virat saying that his uniform should be stripped. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Star Plus Popular Show To Go the 3 Idiots Way; Sai To Get Pakhi Jailed!

Worst serial ever, says a fan

No laws followed by Virat

The show is mocking Indian laws

Virat is not bothered about his family

Virat should be stripped from his uniform

Pakhi playing the victim card

