Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus has been showcasing a drama around Pakhi’s surrogacy and is subject to severe bashing on social media. Netizens have been calling the show illogical and more than that a law breaker as the lead protagonist of the show, Virat plays an IPS officer and has been encouraging illegal things in his own house. There will soon be a drama showcased where Pakhi will be arrested. Fans of the show are trolling Virat saying that his uniform should be stripped. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Star Plus Popular Show To Go the 3 Idiots Way; Sai To Get Pakhi Jailed!

Take a look:

Though the show runs PURELY on Sai’s/Ayesha’s strength,they won’t stop making the bhabhi nauseating nor lessen the cop’s bhabhi fetish. He is only bothered about a child,NOT the mother.And this love he supposedly has for Sai,was just a need to make her his,which he accomplished. — 𝐊𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 (@WittyKittyVixxy) August 4, 2022

Worst serial ever, says a fan

As per my tagline on Twitter, the jury is out that this is the worst serial ever made by ITV speaks for itself. Nothing more to say #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mukta Jain (@MuktaJain4) August 4, 2022

No laws followed by Virat

Someone Has To Teach Virat That Everyone is Equal in The Eye of Law, Either Its Family Members Or Anyone Else 😠😠😡😡 — Runmi Duarah (@DuarahRunmi) August 4, 2022

The show is mocking Indian laws

Definitely Virat will save pakhi. For him law never matters through he is an IPS officer.He hided naxalite ,he never arrested family for their crimes,approved illegal surrogacy without mother consent. So nothing new,this show is known for mocking laws through him — Unique Fan (@UniqueFan6) August 4, 2022

Virat is not bothered about his family

This officer needs to find out about how Virat allowed the illegal surrogacy and how he didn’t bother to find out about 2 gundas who hit his wife’s head and robbed her #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinhttps://t.co/0fVIv0UyFm — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 2, 2022

Virat should be stripped from his uniform

And this shameless person has the audacity to say that he is "janta ka sevak". He should be stripped off immediately from his uniform#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinhttps://t.co/TSRMkdzmyo — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) August 4, 2022

Pakhi playing the victim card

Dont get your hopes high, Pakhi wont get fully exposed at any cost. The way she was going with police, her expressions said she is playing the victim card only to gain sympathy. She will say jo kia parivar ke liy kia. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) August 4, 2022

What are your views on the subject? Is Virat really spineless? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)