Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will ow showcase a highpoint drama. So far we have seen that Pakhi is the surrogate mother of Sai and Virat. Pakhi feels that she can spend lone time with Virat because of her being pregnant as Virat is taking special care of her. Soon, there will be a function in the house and the show will progress towards the pregnancy track inspired by Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans Pour Outrage Against Pakhi’s Surrogacy Drama, Call It ‘Illogical’ and Trend ‘Star Plus Mocks Laws’ (View Tweets).

Pakhi will be seen enjoying the function but here she will have an accident and she will end up falling from the stairs. Pakhi will immediately require medical attention and it is at this time that Virat will take charge and will help her deliver the baby (Just like the scene in 3 Idiots where Rancho helped Mona deliver her baby). After this, Pakhi will plan to keep the child and start a family ahead with Virat however, there will be a major plot twist where Sai will find out her plans. She will call the police and get Pakhi arrested after claiming her complete right on the child. GHKKPM's Aishwarya Sharma Dances on Pushpa’s Song Saami Saami; Hubby Neil Bhatt Comments (Watch Video).

Will Virat stop Pakhi from being arrested? What will Pakhi do now? Also, is this a dream sequence or will Pakhi really be jailed? It will be interesting to wait and watch! How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

