Akash Thosar shot to fame for his role in the Marathi film Sairat. The actor will now be seen essaying the role of the brave warrior Chatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film titled Bal Shivaji. His first look from the Marathi film has been unveiled on the occasion of 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha ruler. Film’s director, Ravi Jadhav, told Pune Mirror, “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj’s parents — Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale — building a strong foundation for him as a child.” The shooting of the film will take place across Maharashtra and is expected to commence by the end of this year. Bal Shivaji: Historical Film on Legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Announced on His 392nd Birth Anniversary.

Bal Shivaji First Look

AKASH THOSAR TO PORTRAY ‘BAL SHIVAJI’… On the 350th coronation anniversary of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, Team #BalShivaji announces #AkashThosar [#Sairaat] as the lead actor as well as unveils the #FirstLook of the film, which will be made in #Marathi.#BalShivaji is directed… pic.twitter.com/Wg5mYbRIaS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2023

