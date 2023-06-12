One of the most loved shows on Star Plus, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will soon see Ayesha Singh (Sai) and Neil Bhatt (Virat) dying in a plane crash together. Well, as per latest promo shared by the makers, we get to see SaiRat running away from responsibilities and family far away in a flight after confessing they love each other. However, things turn ugly when the video shows that the plane carrying the duo is about to crash. So, will Sai-Virat die in an accident?. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Bids Farewell to the Show After Two and a Half Years – Here’s Why.

