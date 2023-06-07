Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is all set to take generation leap and according to GossipsTv, Akash Jagga and Marathi actress Shradha Shinde to take on lead roles in the post-generation gap phase. The buzz surrounding the potential casting of Akash Jagga has already captured the attention of fans, and the addition of Shradha Shinde further amplifies the excitement. While the final confirmations are yet to be announced, the prospect of these talented actors leading the way in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the generation gap has fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this beloved series. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Get Relief in Drug Case After Court Rejects NCB Plea.
Check Out The News Here:
#SuperExclusive#AkashJagga has been APPROACHED to play the lead in Star Plus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin post GEN LEAP@GossipsTv pic.twitter.com/BKSZjoa2PR
— GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) June 7, 2023
Marathi actress #ShradhaShinde has been APPROACHED to play female lead in #GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin!!@GossipsTv pic.twitter.com/GM1wkUmZ8r
— GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) June 7, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)