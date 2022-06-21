As ace producer Mukta Dhond is all set to roll out her upcoming TV show, many renowned names have been sealed in for pivotal roles. Among them is actress Gungun Uprari, who has been reportedly roped in for Bits and Bots' new show, which is all set to air on Star Plus soon. As per reports, actor Rajveer Singh and Siddharth Vasudev will also be sharing the screen space with the actress. Naagin 5 First Teaser Out Now: Creative Director Mukta Dhond Teases Fans (View Poster).

Checkout Gungun Uprari's picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gungun Uprari 🧿 (@gungunuprari)

