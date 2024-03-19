Haryana's Jhajjar police on Monday, March 18, took to X, formerly Twitter to warn social media influencers against spreading hatred and negativity. The warning by the Jhajjar police comes amid the ongoing controversies involving well-known influencers such as Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Shishodia. In its post on X, the Jhajjar police said they are with social media influencers who motivate and inspire youth for good things. "Any influencer who creates hatred, negativity, violence or uses abusive language...ready for strictest legal action against you," the police warned. The development comes a few days after a controversy erupted between Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Maxtern. Post this, a new clash took place between influencers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh after the former issued open threats against the latter in a video. Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Singh Fight: Jhajjar Police Books Social Media Influencers For Promoting Violence, Vows Strict Action.

Jhajjar Police Issues Warning to Social Media Influencers

Any Social media influencer who motivates,inspires youth for good things, We are with you 😊😇 Any influencer who creates hatred , negativity , violence or uses abusive language.. be ready for strictest legal action against you. सोशल मीडिया पर सुधर जाओ वरना बाद में पछताओगे l 🙏 — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)