Naagin 5 First Teaser Out Now: Creative Director Mukta Dhond Teases Fans (View Poster)

The whole Naagin 4 getting scrapped for Naagin 5 paved the way for none other than Balaji Telefilms head honcho Ekta Kapoor to give out a clarification that Naagin 4 will indeed be ending to make way for Naagin 5. However, Ekta went on to clarify that Naagin 4's storyline will get a proper finish before the makers dive into Naagin 5 immediately. She also apologised to the Naagin 4 cast. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

And now, show's creative director Mukta Dhond has shared a teaser for Naagin 5. In the teaser, we can see a beacon of light shine onto a feminine figure who is in the shadows. Naagin 4 Creative Director Mukta Dhond Shuts Down Reports of Show Going Off-Air, Teases Fans With A Major Twist and A Super-Villain's Entry (Deets Inside).

So far, names like that Maheck Chahal, Dipika Kakar and Shivin Narang being approached for the 5th instalment of the Naagin franchise have been doing the rounds. And fans of the show have been recommending names of Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle Dsouza to be cast as the leads in Naagin 5. Well, what do you have to say about the first teaser?